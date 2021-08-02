The foremost panchayat comes up short again

The minister was not technically wrong. In the affidavits of the chief ministers, it is written that no one died because of lack of oxygen. Those same chief ministers were making so much noise about lack of oxygen. Now, whatever they may say to get rid of the embarrassment, it is true that it was an unprecedented failure of the entire Indian state and system. Those who died or those who went bankrupt while undergoing treatment were all common voters of the political parties that are enjoying power. They were sure that whenever a crisis came, our elected leaders would come forth to help us. What happened was just the opposite. Except for a few, all the leaders had imprisoned themselves in their safe mansions. Parliament also lost many of its members. Yet, no one in this country got the impression that this foremost panchayat is committed to taking care of us. I would like to say with great humility and respect that the country expected better attention from its honourable representatives. The country is disappointed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}