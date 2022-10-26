The foundational education we impart makes a huge difference4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:07 PM IST
Our national curriculum framework for schooling till age 8 needs to be implemented as conceived
Our national curriculum framework for schooling till age 8 needs to be implemented as conceived
On 20 October 2022, the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) was released by India’s ministry of education. The NCF-FS is one of the most important dimensions in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and is likely to have a deep impact on the education and overall well-being of our children. So, what is the NCF-FS and why is it so important?