The foundational education we impart makes a huge difference

The importance of the Foundational Stage is driven by the deep and long-term implications of the first eight years of a child’s life. Research from across the world in multiple relevant disciplines shows that these years are the most critical for lifelong well-being and overall development of individuals—physical, cognitive and socio-emotional. Brain development happens fastest in these years. Neuroscience research tells us that over 85% of an individual’s brain development occurs by the age of 6. Thus, ‘Early Childhood Care and Education’ (ECCE), which refers to the care and education of children from birth to eight years, is of central importance to all societies. This recognition has grown steeply in the past two decades, spurring significant investments across countries. For India, the NEP is one of the most important mechanisms for delivering high quality, equitable ECCE to all our children. Children of ages 0-3 are mostly taken care of at home; institutional settings take over from age 3 onwards, so the Foundational Stage addresses ECCE for ages 3-8. This would include pre-schools, kindergartens, nursery, Aanganwadis, etc—all institutions that take care of children ages 3-6, and classes 1 and 2 across all schools.

