The four ‘C’s that characterize the Union budget for 2022-23

The assumption of 11.2% as the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices might strike many as being too conservative, especially given that the Economic Survey for 2021-22 projects a figure of between 8 and 8.5% as the growth rate for GDP at constant prices. If anything, the chances of this projection being exceeded are higher than the chances of undershooting it, given that real GDP contracted quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2021-22. That sets up a positive base effect for 2022-23. However, depending on the impact of the Omicron variant, economic activity could be weaker in the last quarter of the current fiscal year. If multiple external shocks impact the Indian economy in 2022-23 (an oil-price shock, the US Fed’s monetary policy normalization impacting global financing conditions, etc), then 11.2% might not appear so conservative, but prudent.