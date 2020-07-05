Opinion | The four-letter word that will define this decade: Risk

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its annual list of pathogens and diseases that urgently required research funding before they turned into a public health crisis. The world’s attention was drawn to something called Disease X, a placeholder name for the next deadly infection. Other names on the list were already proven epidemics, but it was Disease X that jumped out. For a while, it seemed that WHO would finally get funds, but the moment passed as soon as it appeared; momentary diversion over, nobody wanted to spend money or time thinking about it.

Scientists estimate that planet Earth has over 1.5 million unknown viruses, of which about 40-50% can infect humans. Of these, scientists have knowledge of only about 260 pathogens. Getting to know all the others requires money and an acceptance that some form of risk exists in these clusters, especially from unknown viruses that can jump from animals to humans. Importantly, it calls for a mindset willing to concede that life is full of uncertainties, and, second, that money saved by not taking precautions would be less than what’s spent later to tackle an outbreak. Covid-19 costs are mounting steadily and the final bill promises to be exorbitant.

The 2020s decade is likely to present us a succession of risks—some known but most unknown—like every other decade. Scenario planning, a technique successfully used by many companies to manage uncertainty, is one way ahead. Mint recently published an essay (bit.ly/2Zzak71) by a group of professionals who employed scenario planning to deduce future macro trends.

Here’s a list of some financial and economic risks that arose during the past 10 years: High inflation, 13 successive interest rate increases by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under governor D. Subbarao, a loan glut, rising non-performing assets, liquidity-led asset-price inflation, a natural resources scam followed by court intervention and then by policy paralysis, the demonetization shock, premature introduction of the goods and services tax, a collapse in demand, a financial sector crisis, and a government-RBI public spat. The list is testimony to Indian ineptitude in dealing with financial risks, leave alone social, political or environmental risks. As Peter L. Bernstein mentions in his book, Against The Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk, “…risk does not begin and end on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange". New thinking will be required to understand the myriad risks out there.

The responsibility for spending time, energy and resources on planning for the unfamiliar rests with the government, the private sector and civil society. Ideally, all three should combine resources, but given the fragile state of our polity and the moral ambiguity of a semi-feudal-semi-capitalist society, that looks unlikely.

The government’s task in the current crisis is clear. Many commentators have stated unambiguously that it needs to act decisively. It must allocate resources across sectors, including households, instead of trying to save some select sectors of the economy. The government betrays a misplaced sense of priorities when it allows airlines to sell middle seats while trying to enforce social distancing. Overly reliant on domestic demand to drive growth (in the absence of global linkages), India’s return to the growth path could be delayed due to widespread loss of incomes, poor healthcare infrastructure and an alarming rise in infections. There are also clear signs that many Indians will slip below the poverty line over the next few months. Overall human resource quality is bound to get attenuated: Low income and nutrition levels combined with inadequate healthcare systems and sub-par education infrastructure could leave a lasting impact.

And yet the government has been slow to act. Normally, in representative democracies, governments have a bigger incentive to act if there are clear electoral dividends. The government’s limited policy play is perhaps influenced by the fact that general elections are four years away and Bihar state elections happen only at the end of 2020.

The corporate sector’s role in the pandemic has also not been helpful. Speaking to Bloomberg recently, Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz said: “The private sector has given every indication that they don’t understand that there‘s a pandemic going on... They talk about social responsibility… they’re acting just the opposite way." Stiglitz may have had American corporations in mind, but this statement is equally applicable to India Inc. Corporate India wants to get back to pre-covid days in a hurry, but there’s a problem with that wish.

For example, auto manufacturers have reported rising covid-positive cases as they try to ramp up production and imperil lives without taking adequate precautions. In this rush to book short-term gains and make up for lost time, companies often do not realize that a prolonged shrinkage of their toplines and skilled workforce could leave them with even larger losses. India Inc, which covers both the manufacturing and services sectors, has been ignoring such risks over the past 10-12 years, and continues to operate in business-as-usual mode. Even in the midst of a pandemic, only minimal efforts have been made to understand the nature of risks that lie ahead and prepare accordingly.

Both the government and corporate sector need a mindset change to recognize that sloganeering and publicity do not erase risks. Adequate preparation does.

Rajrishi Singhal is consulting editor of Mint. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal

