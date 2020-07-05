Opinion | The four-letter word that will define this decade: Risk

The government’s task in the current crisis is clear. Many commentators have stated unambiguously that it needs to act decisively. It must allocate resources across sectors, including households, instead of trying to save some select sectors of the economy. The government betrays a misplaced sense of priorities when it allows airlines to sell middle seats while trying to enforce social distancing. Overly reliant on domestic demand to drive growth (in the absence of global linkages), India’s return to the growth path could be delayed due to widespread loss of incomes, poor healthcare infrastructure and an alarming rise in infections. There are also clear signs that many Indians will slip below the poverty line over the next few months. Overall human resource quality is bound to get attenuated: Low income and nutrition levels combined with inadequate healthcare systems and sub-par education infrastructure could leave a lasting impact.