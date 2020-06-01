Opinion | The Fourth Turning is finally here and it might not end well

John Gray, in a brilliant article, How Apocalyptic Is Now? (unherd.com, 13 May 2020), noted that a reversion to history was unthinkable for practitioners of linear thinking, and that much progress occurred when history was idling. For the West led by America, history has been mostly idling over the last 75 years and, hence, it had taken progress for granted. The pandemic could be an alarm bell for history to stir, and in multiple theatres. The late historian William McNeill wrote in Plagues and Peoples that pandemics come after an era of overwhelming openness, which they mark the end of. The Bubonic plague, the Spanish Flu and the covid pandemic testify to that. In other words, globalization will end, immigration restrictions will multiply and isolationism will return. Industrial policy will be back. Further, Neil Howe asserts that one absolute rule of history is that crisis eras are marked by large, dictatorial, authoritarian and intrusive regimes. No exceptions.