The FTX debacle should spur regulation of crypto trading4 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:19 PM IST
The Bitcoin proposition paper left a hole that ought to be plugged
As Asia’s premier crypto hub, Singapore will have to answer some tough questions. At least one of them has gained urgency following the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire: “What do we do about Satoshi’s original sin?" Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of the Bitcoin network, left a major gap in his 2008 white paper. He didn’t suggest an obvious way for people to swap dollars or other fiat cash for decentralized currencies like Bitcoin or Ether.