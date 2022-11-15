The FTX debacle should spur regulation of crypto trading

Specialized crypto bourses like FTX burst forth through this conceptual hole. They helped create spectacular wealth, as evidenced by Bankman-Fried’s now-eviscerated $26 billion fortune. But although they chose to go by the name ‘exchange’, they weren’t satisfied taking fees from customers. The real prize was in becoming shadow banks. Globally, regulators let them get away with it. There was a reason for indifference. Before the contagion set off by the Terra-Luna crash this spring, authorities’ main preoccupation was with preventing a new conduit for financing terror and laundering money. The Financial Action Task Force said in 2019 that it wanted crypto bourses to follow the “travel rule" and identify originators and beneficiaries in transactions above a threshold. When Singapore introduced a law that year to recognize crypto exchanges as payment service providers, it bolted on the travel rule to its licensing requirement. This has been the global norm so far. The focus of the regulators worldwide is “generally on anti-money laundering and due diligence measures, not trading," blockchain scholars Martin C.W. Walker and Winnie Mosioma noted in their survey last year of 16 major crypto exchanges. They found only four to be regulated significantly when it came to trading.