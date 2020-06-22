Opinion | The futile withdrawal of facial recognition software by Big Tech

Meanwhile, FaceApp is a seemingly innocuous game app on smartphones that allows you to model how you might look as you age. It caused an uproar in 2017 because of the racial undertones of filters it had added to its app. The filters would show you what your face would look like if you were Asian, Indian, “Black" or “White". The blow-back caused FaceApp to take down the filters in a matter of hours. More sinister, however, were its user licence agreements, which simply meant that once you uploaded an image of your face, the app could do anything it wanted, anywhere in the world, now and forever, with your face.