The futility of AN advisory on state-owned TV channels4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:59 PM IST
While there may be a desire to control state-run channels, the MIB note carries little weight
Last fortnight, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) issued an advisory on ownership of television broadcasting and cable distribution by central or state and UT governments. It clearly stated that no ministry or department of the central government or state and UT governments and entities related to them can enter broadcasting and distribution in the future. In case they are engaged in TV broadcasting, they must go through public broadcaster Prasar Bharati but must exit the distribution business, it said. The advisory gave more than a year to various entities to transition, with a deadline of 31 December 2023.