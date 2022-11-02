The futility of AN advisory on  state-owned  TV channels

However, he added that the recommendations in the MIB note seem ineffective. Routing channels through Prasar Bharati has no legal backing as it is not authorized under any law in force at present, Mansukhani said. “The idea of ensuring that education channels be carried only through Prasar Bharati has implications for Centre-State relations and the true spirit of Federalism because theoretically, if Prasar Bharati goes by the political, ideological directive, it may refuse to carry an educational programme which is not suitable to some quarters politically or ideologically opposed to the philosophy of a state government," he said.