How should humans respond to advancing artificial intelligence?1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:54 PM IST
AI's economic impact is a major concern, but its potential to replace critical thinking and creativity is also worrying. While AI can generate content, create sub-tasks, and make decisions, it lacks discernment and intuition. As AI becomes more advanced, it may distance humans from ethical decision-making, leading to potentially harmful outcomes. It is important to recognize that AI is human-ordained and must be used responsibly by those with a conscience.
Man is a survivor. Surviving wars, diseases, communism, imperialism, machines and automation, humankind will probably endure the economic onslaught of Artificial Intelligence (AI), even against doomsday scenarios predicted by the likes of Elon Musk (bit.ly/3AGJg8N). But is that where concerns around AI end?
