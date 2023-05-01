How should humans respond to advancing artificial intelligence?

Ever since it sprung from tech-intelligent fora to our mobile phones in the form of ChatGPT, AI is suddenly as ‘real’ as it can get. Within months of its launch, besides its mass adoption, reams of digital paper have also been spent documenting its superhuman uses, promoting it as a quick-fix panacea to all problems involving a faculty that computers had not breached till just now—Critical Thinking. Technology, to date, could digitize and reproduce innumerable books. Still, the ability to skim through thousands of written words to produce an original formulation, until recently, was under the sole purview of humans. That barrier has been breached. Now there are enough screenshots and videos to show the magical tricks it can pull out of a hat, from market analysis, decryption of ‘Fedspeak’ (on.ft.com/3Hryx60) and sentiment analysis to book summaries, financial planning, website building, economics research, etc. It thinks, plans, decides outcomes, creates sub-tasks and auto-downloads resources to fulfil them.