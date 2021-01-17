The future of the masses in a rapidly changing world

A few days ago, when a mob of Americans invaded their legislative building, everyone said it was “unthinkable" a few years ago. But, when we say that an event that has occurred was “unthinkable" once, does it only mean that we are not very good at thinking? Or that something truly extraordinary has happened that has fundamentally altered human nature?

The attack on the US Capitol corroborated a notion that many people have—that other people have become more stupid, more insane, and more dangerous. Across the world, the type of people who used to have a clear idea of a majority as a single bloc feel the quality of the masses has deteriorated.

What really is going on? What is the future of the masses ? What is the most logical outcome of a world where ordinary people who used to toe the line of rulers have begun to behave in extraordinary ways?

What we have seen in the past five years is nothing compared to the things that will occur. In the future, the masses will behave in even more extraordinary ways. It will all be “unthinkable", especially for “thinkers". I do not believe that people have transformed. Just that today they are more empowered to be themselves. An omen of what is to come lies in a seemingly unrelated fact—in some aspects of life, there is no such thing as the ‘mainstream’ anymore.

The disappearance of a coherent mainstream in politics, entertainment and culture should tell us that the masses already are not a single collective organism that can be influenced by a different class. As melodramatic as this may sound, for the first time since the invention of ‘class’, the few have lost control over the most.

The film Wag the Dog begins with a question: “Why does a dog wag it’s tail?" An answer then appears: “Because the dog is smarter than its tail. If the tail were smarter, the tail would wag the dog."

In the film, the American president’s spin doctor assigns a Hollywood producer to create a fictional war to distract the population from a sex scandal. The film is correct in presuming that a handful of people can fool or influence most people, and that this has been the basis of all social order and civilization. What the film did not know then was that the whole theory of morality itself was wrong—the presumption that a sex scandal was a president-killer. That the American president has to be a very decent person was merely a journalistic opinion of the most influential of journalists in America, and not a fact, as the subsequent rise of Donald Trump would demonstrate.

The majority in any society thinks very differently from the elite. In fact, the very definition of ‘the masses’ should have been a group of people who cannot be analysed correctly by the elite. Even so, until recent times, the monopoly that the upper classes had over the entire spectrum of transmission of news ensured they could still influence the majority. Now, all this has changed.

What exactly is mainstream? It is a large body of humans thinking or loving or doing things in a certain way that benefits a small group of people. So it is natural that the collapse of influence will also make the mainstream vanish.

To fully understand the meaning of this disappearance, let us look at areas where the vast mainstream of monoculture exists—diet, nationalism and religion. The mainstream diet across the world, which is very old, has endured on account of the human addiction to named and nameless sugars, and because of food subsidies that make these cheap to mass-produce. Nationalism, which was invented to lower the cost of war by replacing expensive mercenaries with men who had a sense of identity, has endured as a habit because a nation is primarily a habit. All major religions are co-options of ancient factions by an influential elite that have endured because religion too is a habit.

Such a mainstream, filled with diverse people who were conditioned to think and act alike, existed in politics, culture and material aspiration. But those mainstreams are now dissolving. Even nationalism is taken over by the factions of religion or language. Religion itself is becoming subordinate to caste and race. In the future, religion might be a mere philosophy, and caste and race the actual religions.

There is an interesting question we should ask about the mob that attacked the Capitol: Were they few or were they many?

Some argue that the mob represents mental illness more than the US population; that they do not even represent Trump supporters. This could be true, but it should not comfort us. Mobs are a peculiar kind of modern faction present in every society today. They grow out of mainstream politics but are too extreme to be controlled by the majority. They have the motivation, grievance and insanity to storm the citadels of our civilization. There have always been great rewards for melodrama and the flouting of decorum. The left has been demonstrating this for years through its hyper-moral activism that uses fake news to create fear—as in the case of agitations involving Greenpeace and against genetically modified crops.

In a world where the mainstream is fragmenting, what is the future of vast nationalistic organizations like the Bharatiya Janata Party and national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi? In politics, you win when you are the first choice of a majority. But there is another way of winning—when a society is so splintered that there are thousands of local heroes, but you are the second-best choice of most.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

