The future of the masses in a rapidly changing world

Some argue that the mob represents mental illness more than the US population; that they do not even represent Trump supporters. This could be true, but it should not comfort us. Mobs are a peculiar kind of modern faction present in every society today. They grow out of mainstream politics but are too extreme to be controlled by the majority. They have the motivation, grievance and insanity to storm the citadels of our civilization. There have always been great rewards for melodrama and the flouting of decorum. The left has been demonstrating this for years through its hyper-moral activism that uses fake news to create fear—as in the case of agitations involving Greenpeace and against genetically modified crops.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}