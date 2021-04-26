The future of work-from-home boards lies in hybrid interaction

What has not worked: The important ways in which WFH board meetings do not really work is that the structure of these meetings misses very important clues related to body language, pauses, fidgeting, eye-contact, interruption, influence, power projection, courage and timidity. Importantly, the very basis of trust in collective decision- making is difficult to accomplish in a virtual context. In other words, WFH board meetings offer an efficient alternative, but miss significant human aspects of social interaction. These elements are necessary for visceral relationships to be drawn between risks the business may be facing and bold forward-looking decisions—arguably the principal roles of a board. In physical meetings where high-stake decisions need to be made, ad-hoc conversations along the side or in corridors, or over lunch, are necessary to move thoughts along. Many boards also get together for off-site huddles outside the context of meetings. While some may argue that this decreases objectivity, if managed properly, it can dramatically improve the effectiveness of boards. Their decisions are inherently collective. Efficiency, logic and data have a major role to play, but are often trumped by the behavioural context of the decision-making.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}