Opinion | The future’s call is to work from anywhere and not just home

A delightful article by Catherine Nixey that appeared in 1843, a features magazine of The Economist, titled ‘The Death of the Office’, talks about how the office is a relatively recent phenomenon. It was only in the 20th century, that “the people who had once designed factories turned their attention to offices"; “The moving parts in these machines were humans and their output merely paper but, it was reasoned, the same principles surely applied." In fact, Nixey says, the Romans had no concept of the office. “Their tablets and styluses were every bit as portable as our own, a feature that elite Romans took full advantage of. Two thousand years ago, Pliny the Younger said that he had found a splendid new method of working. Instead of going about his business at a desk, he had decided that day to combine it with a boar hunt. He concluded that this was a remarkably productive way to work since “the mind is stirred and quickened into activity by brisk bodily exercise". He concluded by advising, “whenever you hunt, to take your tablets along with you"."