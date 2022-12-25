Three concrete outcomes for India’s G20 presidency1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:55 PM IST
The year 2022 has been a year of hope and despair. A severe slowdown in global economic activity combined with high inflation has pushed many sections of the population into a cost-of-living crisis. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, the hovering shadow of the covid pandemic, and climatic shocks have all contributed to the ongoing economic crisis. In India, retail inflation has been above the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance limit of 6% for most of 2022, fuelled by high food and fuel prices. Against this backdrop, India can leverage its G20 presidency, assumed on 1 December, to raise ambitions and shape global action on energy efficiency, which will be central to addressing the key priorities of energy affordability, security, and transition.