Three concrete outcomes for India’s G20 presidency

Second, deeper financial collaboration on energy efficiency: Achieving enhanced targets would require financial instruments to unlock investments in energy-efficiency. The G20 has made notable progress on this front. For example, the 2017 Energy Efficiency Toolkit highlighted important tools, actions and case studies for policymakers to enhance capital flows to energy efficiency. However, energy efficiency investments need to grow by 3.6 times from 2021 levels by 2030 to realize the global 2050 net-zero goal as per the World Energy Outlook 2022. This is higher than the growth in investments required in any other clean energy vertical. India must focus on forging a partnership to mobilize capital flows at scale to enhance energy efficiency in critical demand sectors, specially buildings and industries that are capital intensive and have a large potential for technical lock-in.