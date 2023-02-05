The G20 may help us push for a revival of rule-based world trade

The US turn from free-market rules to state-directed industrial policy in specific areas of global interest has opened a Pandora’s box. It has sparked trade wars that will likely result in higher trade barriers. It risks spilling into export categories beyond automobiles and semiconductors; its European allies have warned of similar policies, such as their Green Deal Industrial Plan. It will harm global efficiency and productivity, even as a duplication of efforts and resource-use across countries pushes up costs. It will be costlier to decarbonize. Even ‘friendshoring’ arrangements will fall well short of the WTO’s ‘most favoured nation’ clause, like the ability to determine the origin of digital flows. We must also recognize that US steps to sanction and reduce trade with China have not worked. They have had the opposite effect, with China trade increasing with the US, and China’s trade ties with the rest of Asia, including India, deepening as supply chains are redesigned.

