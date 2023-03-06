The G20 meeting in Bengaluru made progress on major issues

The G20 meeting in Bengaluru made progress on major issues4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Let’s acknowledge the advances made under India’s G20 presidency and not be misled by the mere lack of a joint communique.
The first ministerial meeting held under the Indian G20 presidency was the meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) held in Bengaluru in the last week of February. Naturally, expectations were high. As the curtains came down on the FMCBG meeting and no official Communique but only a Chair Summary cum Outcome Document was released, many commented that the ongoing war in Ukraine had stalled progress on India’s priorities under the G20 Finance Track in 2023. The reality, however, could not be further from the truth. In the current geopolitical context, what India could achieve in the form of a G20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document is significant. This article reviews some key accomplishments of the first FMCBG meeting under the Indian presidency.