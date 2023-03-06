The G20 meeting in Bengaluru made progress on major issues

At the beginning of 2022, three in five of the world’s poorest countries were at high risk of debt distress or already in it, and every fourth middle-income countries was at high risk of a fiscal crisis. The global economy faced a growing debt problem even before the covid pandemic. However, the pandemic and recent geopolitical tensions have further exacerbated the crisis and pose the danger of global debt distress intensifying into a systemic crisis. There has also been a shift in the composition of official bilateral creditors away from traditional creditors that constitute the Paris Club and towards China, India and Saudi Arabia. In this February’s Outcome Document, ministers and governors have called for a swift conclusion of the debt treatment of countries seeking relief under the Common Framework. Consensus on this agenda is a landmark achievement. If G20 can push for swift resolution of some debt treatments this year, it can emerge as one of the most impactful legacies of the Indian presidency.