The G20 must help resolve debt crises across the world

As India has assumed the G20 presidency at an uncertain time for the global economy, addressing debt distress, initiating action and devising a coordinated framework for relief would be daunting endeavour.The G20 in 2020 launched a Common Framework (CF) which brought creditors such as China and India, along with the IMF, the Paris Club and the private creditors to the negotiation table. The CF intended to deal with insolvency and protracted liquidity problems, and countries such as Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia have applied to restructure their debt under the CF mechanism. But the CF has so far not been able to deliver efficient results to the few countries that have signed on so far. The G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) was able to suspend $12.9 billion in debt-service payments owed by participant countries to their creditors between May 2020 (when it began) and December 2021, by latest estimates. The DSSI, which saw 48 of the 73 eligible countries participate, has enabled a coordinated release of resources to its beneficiary countries. But we need such initiatives to be made more frequently. We also need more effective outcomes. Nonetheless, the debt composition of these DSSI countries has changed in the last two decades, with multilateral debt obligations now accounting for about 48%, followed by Chinese debt (18%), eurobonds (11%), Paris Club lending (10%) and private lending (8%).