Why India must grab the G20 presidency opportunity4 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:44 AM IST
India should use its leadership to focus on robust multilateralism which can help us achieve multiple development goals
India should use its leadership to focus on robust multilateralism which can help us achieve multiple development goals
This article is appearing two days after India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule. The huge strides made during this time by a newly demarcated and impoverished nation-state, which Western commentators had frequently condemned to disintegration as an inevitable eventuality, is indeed remarkable. Apart from the economic, scientific and developmental progress made over the years, India’s most creditable achievement is its democratic temper, with warts and all, that included universal adult franchise from the get-go.