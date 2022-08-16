Why India must grab the G20 presidency opportunity

The G20 presidency is scheduled to move from Indonesia to India in December 2022, providing the country’s leadership with an opportunity to play a significant role in mediating the conflicting security ambitions of major powers and finding common ground between divergent economic pathways. This is going to be a tightrope walk, but provides India with a rare opening to dissipate the cloud of scepticism that hangs over the G20’s myriad unfulfilled promises as well as, if possible, setting new paradigms for it. Simultaneously, India will have to provide continuity to the policy trifecta set by Indonesia of global health architecture, a digital transformation and a sustainable energy transition. All three individual components are also part of India’s ambitious domestic growth programme and therefore do not present major policy conflicts for the country’s leadership.

