Opinion | The Gandhian economic model could see us through this crisis

Gandhi did not have much to say about the excessive financialization of the global economy, for it did not exist when he was around. But it’s more than likely that he would have criticized it as excess greed. Nor would he have liked the speculation and debt-fuelled spending by governments and individuals that brought the house down in 2000 and 2008. His advice for economic adversity would have been to limit your needs. Parsimonious to a fault, his message would have been commonsensical: If you want to spend more, save first. Gandhi valued thrift, and a post-covid world will have to relearn its virtues.