The gap that wins the Fields
- In 2013, Yitang Zhang proved that an infinity of primes are there that differ by 70 million
In a 2020 profile of James Maynard, one of the four mathematicians who won the Fields Medal this month, I found this sentence: “Maynard is drawn to questions about prime numbers that are simple enough to explain to a high-school student, but hard enough to stump mathematicians for centuries." He himself puts it this way in an accompanying video clip: “I’m always drawn to simple-to-state mathematical problems that have exceptionally difficult and interesting answers."