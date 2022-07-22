The gap that wins the Fields

In 2013, Yitang Zhang made mathematical waves with a result relevant to twin primes that, to folks outside mathematics, must seem almost laughable. He didn’t prove that there’s an infinity of primes that differ by two, but he did prove that there’s an infinity of primes that differ by 70 million. Snicker if you like, but mathematicians such as John Maynard recognized what this was: a major step towards proving the Twin Prime Conjecture. For they knew that 70 million and two are just numbers, and here represent just different-sized gaps between primes. The point is that we now know that the gap between primes is always finite—mathematically, that’s a massive breakthrough. Shrinking that gap to two will be hard work, but now it’s at least a nearly tangible goal. Plenty of brilliant mathematicians went at it hard, and within a year after Zhang’s result, their collaborative effort (the so-called “Polymath Project") had used Zhang’s techniques to reduce the gap to 246.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}