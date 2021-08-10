The global demand boost from a leap in pandemic-time savings

The strong recovery in US domestic demand has spilled over to the rest of the global economy. The largest economy in the world is sucking in goods from the rest of the world at a record rate, either to restock inventories or for final consumption. The US trade deficit in goods was over $93 billion in June; its overall trade deficit was lower because the US has a surplus in services trade. India has been one of the beneficiaries of rising demand from countries such as the US. Indian goods exports have had a splendid run in recent months, at a time when domestic demand is still relatively weak.