The global economy has a huge ‘Hotel California’ problem today

The total assets of the US central bank, as of 3 November, stood at $8.57 trillion, the highest that it has ever been. Almost all the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet has happened post August 2008. In early September 2008, the size of its balance sheet was $905 billion. From there, it kept growing to reach a peak of $4.52 trillion in mid-January 2015. Why did this happen? In mid-September 2008, a big investment bank, Lehman Brothers, went bust. This brought the global financial system to the brink of a collapse and was followed by huge fears of another Great Depression.