The global south could’ve had its own economic club

We had diverse experiences in the countries we visited. In Mozambique, we were horrified to hear what Portuguese colonizers had done. For example, when they liberated it after decades of what they called “ownership", there was only one educated person in the whole country, a station master in Maputo. They also cut pipelines under buildings, leaving infrastructure unusable. Another example of such devastation was the condition of Benin, once a French colony. I was taken aback to see citizens living in thatched rooms held up by stilts in dirty waterways, and naked children with flies all over them. We also spent a week in Cuba as personal guests of Fidel Castro, whose government had set up impressive health services for people. Cuba also made medical equipment for export to the USSR and other idealogically-close countries.

