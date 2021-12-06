The Goa government’s TReDS adoption is worthy of emulation

As MSMEs struggled to survive, tax collection rates in Goa took a dip. This led to a vicious cycle: some of MSMEs’ largest bills were for government agencies that were short of money to pay on time. This situation prompted the Goa government to take action that was radical and technology driven. It partnered with Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) to get onboarded as a ‘Buyer’ on this platform and became the first state government to do so. As ‘buyer participants’, state agencies have a one-stop portal to clear pending invoices. The TReDS system works on the principle of invoice factoring: Buyers can clear MSME invoices on time with the help of online bidding by multiple financiers (factors) on the TReDS platform via an auction mechanism that helps ensure the prompt realization of trade receivables at competitive market rates and better tenures. This addresses two issues facing MSMEs. One, it enables the prompt encashment of receivables. Two, factors have no recourse to MSMEs if they don’t get paid on the due date. The credit risk is borne by factors.