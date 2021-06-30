The going may get tougher for Walmart and Amazon in India

Achieving this objective with a stringent foreign direct investment policy is something the government tried two years ago. Walmart and Amazon dodged the blow. The time for more of the same has passed. To avoid an open confrontation with the Biden administration, it may be more fruitful to twist existing Indian laws out of shape. For instance, it isn’t the remit of India’s consumer protection law to check if the many sellers taking online orders for phones during festive-season discount sales are thinly capitalized post boxes. A lot of them came into existence to circumvent a previous policy that e-com marketplaces, or their related-party sellers, can’t control more than 25% of the inventory on offer. If they’re still violating the spirit of that, it’s not a problem of consumer protection, but an anti-competition issue, and should be probed accordingly. It’s not e-com players that have devastated small Indian retailers, but covid. For small shopkeepers to [recover], they need partners who’ll help them go digital. Arbitrary rule-making gets in the way. A startup earning a small cut on each online sale will struggle to run a marketplace that has to refund 100% of a disgruntled customer’s purchase price, especially when no such straitjacket applies to physical retailers.

