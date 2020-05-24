Opinion | The government blinks as the virus throws it a curveball

But there is another, greater, irony. As the government lines up public sector units for sale to the private sector, it appears to have quietly begun occupying other spaces in ways that impinge upon fundamental rights. This column on April 27 had mentioned that once the world returns to normal, however that normal is defined, dislodging the State from such spaces will be a challenge. Both the State and big industry are now assigning greater powers to themselves at the cost of the individual.