Opinion | The government’s tight fist has given our economy a body blow

The government’s tight fist is visible everywhere. There is almost no relief for migrants. Cash support for poor households is minimal. Free rations of wheat or rice and pulses, about one-tenth of household needs per month, have been limited to three months, despite massive government stocks of wheat and rice. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been provided a ₹3 trillion line of credit for loans without collateral, but loans are neither automatic nor assured, while buyers owe MSMEs as much as ₹5 trillion. The limit on market borrowing by state governments has been raised from 3% to 4.5% of gross state domestic product (as suggested in my column last month), but only if they meet specified conditions. Such conditionality, used by the International Monetary Fund in the past, is bizarre. It is not as if the central government is lending to them on concessional terms. States will borrow at market rates.