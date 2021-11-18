Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

The challenge for the government is not just to control inflationary pressures and protect the real incomes of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, but also ensure that the cost of this exercise is not borne by farmers. This will require it to use public expenditure to protect the profitability of farming by enhancing subsidies and access to essential inputs. At a time when government granaries are overflowing with foodgrain stocks (at 82 million tonnes on 1 November against our buffer requirement of 30 million tonnes), this is also a perfect opportunity to expand the public distribution system (PDS) through universalization and an expansion of entitlements, such as the addition of pulses and edible oils to the PDS basket. This must be supplemented with the reopening of schools and anganwadis everywhere and enlarged access for children and pregnant women to food schemes. The government may have few options for inflation control, but it clearly has the resources and institutional structures to protect our citizens from its worst effects.