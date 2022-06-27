The grand promise of India’s GST is yet to be redeemed

Firstly, nearly half of India’s national income remains outside the ambit of this destination-based consumption tax; petro products, energy and electricity are not covered by GST. This ups costs, since input tax credit is not available on the high taxes paid on petrol, diesel and electricity. This is particularly harsh on some sections of our services sector. Non-exclusion of certain sub-sectors also means that overall GST rates remain too high, which in turn can tempt tax evaders. Is the present proliferation of excess cash a hint of large-scale transactions staying out of the GST net? Secondly, there are still too many slabs and all too frequent tinkering with them and the rates, leaving too much discretion with the GST Council or the taxman. To date, more than 400 rate amendments have been made. Unsurprisingly, litigation has mounted and is clogging up courts. The mechanism of an advance ruling often used in tax matters is either not available or not working well for GST. Thankfully, an arbitration tribunal is on the cards to speed up dispute resolution. Thirdly, the unpleasant reality of inadequate telecom infrastructure and bandwidth availability in the country has hampered the sort of automation demanded by the GST system. Uploading documents can take a very long time. Mismatches between supplier and recipient details are common. Inadvertent errors cannot be differentiated from deliberate misdeeds. The taxman is unforgiving and legitimate refunds remain locked. Thus, instant and continuous synchronization of vendor and customer data is an unreachable holy grail. At least an adequate allowance has been made to depart from that goal. Frequent rectification is both needed and possible. But there are many wrinkles yet to be ironed out. Fourthly, the administration of e-way bills and interstate GST need an overhaul. It’s still burdensome and complex.

