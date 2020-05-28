The Great Decentralization that coronavirus has heralded

We have already seen the beginning of this phenomenon in several ways. Perhaps the most tragic and in-our-face example is the Great Migration. In scenes reminiscent of the 1947 Partition, millions of people, generally poor day-labourers, are walking Indian highways to get home. Our big cities had attracted them from far-flung villages with the economic opportunities they offered. This was the Big Centralization, as millions of people left their villages and congregated in a few large cities. Covid has reversed the equation, and many of those trudging home are swearing never to come back. What this means for industry is profound. They will have to spread themselves out, or decentralize, so as to get the labour and talent needed for their operations. They might have to go to the people, as the people might not come to them.