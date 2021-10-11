The great hubris that lay behind the Great Moderation and Reset

Enter China. It is difficult to have a global crisis without this country having some part in it. It is still under one of the world’s most restrictive covid lockdowns. Although production might have resumed, economic activity is still subdued and real-estate activity is decelerating. Yet, there is an energy shortage. Professors Alex Yang and Angela Zhang explain: “In early 2020, the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] initiated a sweeping anti-corruption campaign in Inner Mongolia to punish coal related corruption that goes back as far as two decades. Inner Mongolia is China’s second-largest coal producing province, accounting for about a quarter of the country’s coal reserves. This retroactive probe has since been applied to the entire country, deterring coal producers from overproduction to avoid a potential follow-on anti-corruption investigation. In March, China enacted a new criminal law amendment that criminalizes those individuals held accountable for mining-related accidents. Ahead of the CCP’s 100th anniversary this year, a large number of coal mines across China were shut down to avoid deadly accidents." (s.nikkei.com/3FCcCGL).