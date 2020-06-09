Opinion | The great inflation conundrum that the Indian economy faces

There are three other pieces of evidence in the context of the inflation outlook. First, the inflation expectations of households have increased in May. Inflation expectations for three months ahead are up by 190 basis points, while those for a year ahead are up 120 basis points. The most recent spike in inflation expectations come after a long decline since the introduction of inflation-targeting by the Indian central bank. The level of household inflation expectations is often an inadequate indicator since these tend to be very sensitive to food prices, but the direction of change in these expectations tells us a lot.