The Great Moderation is dead and a stagflationary debt crisis looms

We are also now waging a costly war against future pandemics. For a variety of reasons—some of them related to climate change—disease outbreaks with the potential to become pandemics will become more frequent. Whether countries invest in prevention or deal with future health crises after the fact, they will be incurring higher costs on a perpetual basis, and these will add to the growing burden associated with societal ageing and pay-as-you-go healthcare systems and pension plans. Already, this implicit unfunded debt load is estimated to be close to the level of explicit public debt for most of the world’s advanced economies. Moreover, we will increasingly find ourselves fighting a war against the disruptive effects of ‘globotics’: the combination of globalization and automation (including artificial intelligence and robotics) that is threatening a growing number of blue- and white-collar occupations. Governments will be under pressure to help those left behind, whether through basic-income schemes, massive fiscal transfers, or vastly expanded public services.