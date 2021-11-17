Many of us faced several moments of intense stress and uncertainty at the height of the covid crisis. Sporadic tests to check whether one is infected or not, the search for an ambulance to a take a loved one to hospital, a desperate hunt for a hospital bed and exercises in exasperation to procure oxygen and vital medicines, we have lived through days of extreme tension. Many of us also suffered the loss of a loved one to the pandemic. What has been the deeper impact of this experience of anxiety on us?

The traditional view of human behaviour during a crisis was put forward by one of the most influential scholars of his day, Gustave Le Bon. In his book, The Psychology of the Masses, he contends that during a crisis “man descends several rungs in the ladder of civilisation". But historian Rutger Bregman, the author of Humankind: A Hopeful History, has a different take on human nature during a crisis. According to him, “It is when crisis hits —when the bombs fall or the floodwaters rise—that we humans become our best selves. Catastrophes bring out the best in people. I know of no other sociological finding that’s backed by so much solid evidence that’s so blithely ignored."

During the stressful days of the covid pandemic, most of us encountered many a good samaritan. Most of us received help during the crisis from unexpected quarters. The pandemic did expose many of us to the good side of human beings. This surge of human connectedness that many of us experienced during our most vulnerable days of the pandemic may well have impacted our principal attitude towards life. I would argue that the great wave of job resignations being experienced across the world is nothing but a direct consequence of this new-found resurgence of human connectedness.

Have these people who are resigning jobs decided to stop working? No, they plan to work. But where are they planning to work? At a rational level, one would argue that the uncertainties of the pandemic will encourage individuals to seek employment in large companies that are financially stable. But the data that is emerging shows an opposite trend. People are resigning their stable jobs to join companies that are much smaller, especially startups. What is the logic for this counter-intuitive trend?

Life in a startup is quite chaotic. As compared to working in large organizations where one’s responsibilities are well defined, in a startup, one usually has to take up multiple responsibilities, often based on randomly articulated expectations. And on top of that, the failure rate of startups is very high. Why then do young talented people leave the comfort of a large and stable organization for the instability of a startup?

In a startup, team members like to dream together. Many a time, you must compete with a much bigger company. Being the David that is taking on the Goliath pumps up adrenaline in the whole team. This generates an infectious energy in most startups. In a small organization, your voice is heard. Your opinions are valued. You might not be the most important part of the team, but you are made an integral part of it for sure. So you will definitely be noticed. When a startup fails, everyone involved fails together. That togetherness for success or failure is a great source of bonding.

The difficult times of the covid months have made people aware of one’s own vulnerability, but it also exposed many of us to the sheer joy of experiencing human kindness. These difficult times have made us recognize the importance of human connections. After this summer’s second wave, a large number of people are seeking emotional solace in a less stressful and better connected work environment. Talent resigning from large organizations in search of a more humane workplace reflects a natural progression of the need for human connectedness brought from latency to the surface by covid anxiety.

Very few people would have studied human connectedness better than Robin Dunbar, emeritus professor of evolutionary psychology at Oxford University. In his new book, Friends: Understanding the Power of Our Most Important Relationships, he reminds us that the single most surprising fact to emerge from medical literature over the last decade or so has been that the number and quality of our friendships have a significant influence on our happiness, health and even mortality risk. Research by Tori Yu-wen Huang and Vangelis Souitaris of Cass Business School and Sigal G. Barsade of the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania have shown that a bond of friendship in a business partnership can push you to challenge as well as support each other for the ultimate objective of the betterment of your business. Emotional closeness among team members helps you better navigate the differences and difficulties one might have over how a business goal is best achieved.

The great resignation wave is essentially a search for greater human connectedness at the workplace. Big organizations must acknowledge this phenomenon occasioned by the pandemic. Many of them have ended up building an impersonal, top-down organizational culture. From now on, they need to foster a new organizational culture that is bottom-up and empowers small groups. Robin Dunbar would remind us that such a group size should not exceed 150 people. This is the biggest group of individuals that a single human can have close personal relationships with. The emotional energy of many such small groups is what will drive the organization of the future forward.

Biju Dominic is the chief evangelist, Fractal Analytics and chairman, FinalMile Consulting

