The great resignation wave: A search for connectedness

Very few people would have studied human connectedness better than Robin Dunbar, emeritus professor of evolutionary psychology at Oxford University. In his new book, Friends: Understanding the Power of Our Most Important Relationships, he reminds us that the single most surprising fact to emerge from medical literature over the last decade or so has been that the number and quality of our friendships have a significant influence on our happiness, health and even mortality risk. Research by Tori Yu-wen Huang and Vangelis Souitaris of Cass Business School and Sigal G. Barsade of the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania have shown that a bond of friendship in a business partnership can push you to challenge as well as support each other for the ultimate objective of the betterment of your business. Emotional closeness among team members helps you better navigate the differences and difficulties one might have over how a business goal is best achieved.