The green concerns of accomplished central bankers

A relevant example is perhaps Mark Carney, who has the unique distinction of occupying the governor’s post at two large central banks, Bank of England and Bank of Canada. He has now been appointed the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for climate finance, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance advisor for the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Delivering the BBC’s annual Reith Lectures for 2020, Carney focused on showing how financial values have become superior to human values, how we have moved from a market economy to a market society, and how these trends have contributed to a series of crises relating to credit, covid and climate. Carney not only laid bare the myth of “perfect" or “competitive" markets, but also highlighted the inherent contradiction in the belief that markets always self-correct: “A deep-seated faith in markets lay behind the new era thinking of the Great Moderation. Captured by the myth that finance can regulate and correct itself spontaneously, authorities retreated from their regulatory and supervisory responsibilities. This leads to... the belief that the market is always right… [though] markets only clear in text books."