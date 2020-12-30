The grimness of 2020 and the force of love that refused to die

But each of them could be what they were and do what they did because of the countless never recorded in the tendrils of our collective memory. Who tended the skull cracked on the bridge, cooked their last handful of rice for those who walked to the salt, forgave the lynching of their brother and a million cuts of daily indignities, who were just there, with their hands of succour, and, hearts of care. Unexceptional, all. But with love and generosity for those around, and, the courage to act—all of which are hard. If enough did this, in high offices and grimy bazaars, with neighbours and rivals, out in the winter night or even in a jail, there might have been no 2020. No force is large enough to withstand acts of sustained love and generosity. It demands that we be ziddi, like she is. That is the real fire of possibility. That is the faydaa. Bus kaafi hai.