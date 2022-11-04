The ground moves, beneath your feet

With suspension bridges, like Julto Pul and Wobbly Bridge, we’ve known for a long time of a certain characteristic phenomenon. When a group of soldiers march over it, the bridge can start swaying. This is because the soldiers march in step, and this regular thumping of dozens or hundreds of feet sets the bridge oscillating in synchrony. This can get quickly dangerous. In 1850, a battalion of soldiers marched onto the Basse-Chaine bridge in Angers, France. The bridge was already swaying with a thunderstorm, and with these soldiers crossing, it swayed even more. The cables holding it up snapped, and over 200 soldiers were killed as it collapsed.