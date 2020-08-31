The GST pact must hold for this tax reform to work out

Reneging on the deal is worse than having no GST in the first place. It will push India into a new stage of federalism, where states have little reason to cooperate unless the Union is ruled by the same party. Now each state may have an excuse to levy its own additional taxes or break away from GST entirely, becoming protectionist for short-term political gains. Or, under the rescue plan hatched by the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India, states will have to borrow funds at costly rates that they have little hope of paying back. The big reform needed was GST simplification, not more uncertainty by defaulting on states and jeopardizing the federal indirect tax system.