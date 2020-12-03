The Gueen’s Gambit that won the US a cold war of chess

Christian groups ask her to denounce communism and atheism, but Beth declines, and even returns the sponsorship money they lined up for her trip to Moscow for the competition she has been waiting for. Beth gets money from the least expected source: Jolene, an African-American woman she’d befriended at the Kentucky orphanage who is now a paralegal. The money she loans Beth is her savings to go to law school—this is the second (but sketchily-told) story of the role of the US education system in unlocking opportunities, and success for individuals even when they cannot fallback on social networks, family wealth or privilege.