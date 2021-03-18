The hammer of blockchain is on the lookout for ever newer nails

Last week, the venerable auction house Christie’s sold a digital artwork in form of a jpeg file, by the artist Beeple, for $69 million. A week before that, Canadian artist Grimes auctioned $6 million worth of ‘digital art’ the same way. Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, is auctioning the first tweet ever “just setting up my twttr" for about $2.5 million. All of these are purely digital, and instantly replicable. You can go and find Jack’s first tweet or take as many copies of Beeple’s work as you want. However, irrespective of how many copies you take, only one person owns this piece of art or music or tweet. Such goods are called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and each one is a blockchain entry (usually in the Ethereum Blockchain) that represents a unique item that cannot be interchanged with another. Because of the properties of the blockchain, this ownership is immutable until further sold. It is like a Van Gogh painting. Only one person can own the original, though you can take as many prints as you like. These blockchain-powered NFTs have opened a big market for art, artists and collectors to monetize their creativity.

